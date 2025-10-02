Bodies of 9 Assam workers killed in Ennore thermal plant collapse flown home

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) The bodies of nine migrant workers from Assam, who died in a devastating construction site accident at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Super Critical Thermal Power Station near Chennai, were flown to their native state early on Thursday morning on a special flight arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.

The fatal mishap occurred late on Tuesday evening when a massive steel structure being erected for the coal handling unit of the 2x660 MW plant suddenly gave way between 5 P.M. and 5.30 P.M.

Ten workers, engaged through a sub-contractor of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), were standing on a 45-metre-high platform when the arch collapsed, bringing them crashing down.

Rescuers from Avadi City Police and Fire and Rescue Services rushed in, but nine workers succumbed to their severe injuries en route to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

One worker from Jharkhand survived with minor abrasions and remains under observation.

Hospital authorities identified the deceased as Munnakemprai, Vidayum Pravotsha, Sumon Karikap, Deepak Raijiung, Sarbojit Thausen, Pranto Sorong, Paban Sorong, Phaibit Phonglo, and Bimaraj Thausen — all recent recruits who had joined the site less than a month ago.

Their bodies were embalmed and placed in coffins after post-mortem examinations at Stanley Hospital.

Fulfilling a commitment made soon after the accident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the bereaved families. He also directed officials to ensure dignified repatriation of the victims.

The remains, accompanied by family members and representatives of the construction firm, were shifted to the old Chennai airport’s cargo terminal around 2.30 A.M. on Thursday and flown to Guwahati later.

Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Chairman J. Radhakrishnan said safety gear, including harnesses, had been in use but the sudden collapse left little chance of survival.

State authorities are coordinating with BHEL’s safety team to investigate the cause of the structural failure. The tragedy has renewed concerns over worksite safety and oversight in large infrastructure projects.

Officials said enquiries are underway, and action against responsible contractors will follow once the probe is completed.

