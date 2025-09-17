Boatmen at Sangam pray for PM Modi’s long life on his 75th birthday

Prayagraj, Sep 17 (IANS) As the nation celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, heartfelt wishes are pouring in from across India. Among those offering their gratitude are the Nishad boatmen at the sacred Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, who say their lives have significantly improved under PM Modi’s leadership.

In recent months, Prayagraj hosted the world’s largest religious gathering -- the Mahakumbh, which drew millions of devotees from across India and around the world. But beyond the spiritual significance, the event brought substantial economic opportunities to the local population, especially to the boatmen community, who earned well and found consistent work.

Speaking to IANS, several boatmen -- from the youth to the elderly -- shared how their lives have seen a “sea change” since 2014, crediting both Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the transformation.

Vikku Nishad, who has been working as a boatman for 18 years, said, “Before 2014, things were tough. But after PM Modi and CM Yogi came, our economic condition has improved. We have health insurance now, we’ve received benefits under government schemes, and life is more secure. The Rs 2 lakh health insurance has been a big help to many.”

Nanka Nishad, a veteran with 30 years of experience rowing boats at the Sangam, added, “We’ve seen real development -- from better roads to doorstep ration distribution. Today, our children go to school, we have access to healthcare, and we earn a stable income. There has never been a Prime Minister like Modiji. The entire Nishad community is happy and proud.”

Many boatmen emphasised that government schemes related to health, ration, and employment have directly benefited them. They wished PM Modi a long, healthy life and expressed hope that he continues to lead the country in the years to come.

“On his 75th birthday, we pray for his good health. May he remain our Prime Minister for years to come,” they said in unison.

