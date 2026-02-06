Board exams - a foundation for future opportunities, says PM Modi in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026'

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' began on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in a lively and interactive session with students, teachers, and parents from across the country.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the crucial role of board examinations in shaping a student's academic journey.

He urged students to treat these exams as their priority, describing them as the foundation upon which future opportunities are built.

"Board exams should not be taken lightly," he said, adding that disciplined preparation and clarity of concepts are essential for success.

His advice resonated with thousands of students who tuned in from different states, many of whom face mounting pressure as exam season approaches.

The Prime Minister also offered practical guidance on balancing board exam preparation with competitive exam readiness.

He explained that a thorough understanding of the chapters prescribed in the board syllabus naturally equips students for competitive tests.

"If you understand your board syllabus well, you don't need to put in a lot of extra effort for competitive exams," he remarked.

According to him, clear concepts and proper study habits allow students to prepare for both simultaneously, reducing unnecessary stress and duplication of effort.

The session was marked by candid exchanges, with students posing questions about exam anxiety, career choices, and study techniques.

Teachers and parents also participated, sharing their perspectives and seeking advice on how to support children during this demanding period.

PM Modi's responses blended encouragement with practical strategies, reinforcing the message that exams should be approached with confidence rather than fear.

The annual programme, which has become a much-anticipated event in the academic calendar, is designed to help young learners overcome exam stress, build confidence, and seek guidance on career-related questions. This year's edition introduced a new format, placing greater emphasis on connecting with students nationwide and ensuring their concerns are addressed directly by the Prime Minister.

Now in its ninth year, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has evolved into a national platform that bridges the gap between students and leadership.

By addressing exam stress and offering motivational insights, the programme continues to inspire young minds and reaffirm the importance of resilience, clarity, and focus in academic life.

