BMTC bus mows down Manipuri woman in Bengaluru, sparks public outrage

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) A Manipuri woman riding a bike was mowed down by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus within the limits of the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident has surfaced on social media triggerring public outrage.

The incident occurred on Friday and came to light on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Hanna Inaka, a native of Manipur. The incident took place when the victim was travelling on a bike along with a friend.

The video footage shows a BMTC bus hitting the scooter from behind as it was moving ahead. Due to the impact, the woman fell off the scooter and came under the wheels of the bus. Police said that after coming under the front wheel, she was also run over by the rear wheels.

She sustained severe injuries and later succumbed. The public expressed outrage over the rash and negligent driving of the government-owned BMTC bus driver. Police have taken up further investigation and stated that they are verifying the facts of the case.

Similar incidents have also happened in the past. On January 10, a 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by a BMTC bus near Electronics City. The deceased was identified as Kanakaraj, a native of Tamil Nadu. The preliminary probe revealed that Kaniraj was riding a two-wheeler with two friends when he lost balance, fell on the road and was run over by the bus.

On November 20 last year, two people were killed in fatal accidents involving BMTC buses in the Vijaya Nagar and Madiwala police station limits in Bengaluru. In one case, Susheelamma, 69, was alighting from a BMTC bus at Govindarajnagar when the bus moved. She lost control and came under the wheels and was crushed to death.

On Oct 26, a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a BMTC electric bus in the Vijayanagar area in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Mala, a resident of Hampi Nagar, was crossing the road near the Hampi Nagar bus stop at around 6.15 p.m. when the bus, operating on the Yeshwantpur-Vijayanagar route, hit her. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

