Bloody brawl at samosa-cutlet shop in Mumbai: Customer bites off shopkeeper’s finger, accused arrested

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) In the Malad East area of Mumbai, a minor dispute over a bill took a horrifying turn, leaving onlookers shocked. A customer who had visited the 'Sahara Vada Pav’ shop to eat samosas and cutlets allegedly turned violent and bit off the shopkeeper’s finger, despite having already paid the bill. The Dindoshi Police have registered a case and arrested the accused, while further investigation is underway.

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According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred around 8:30 PM at Shivaji Chowk. The shop owner, Ranjit Harivansh Singh (40), stated that the altercation began when his son, Aryan, asked the customer for payment after he had finished eating.

Although the customer reportedly made an online payment, he became agitated, started verbally abusing the staff, and created a hostile environment.

When Ranjit Singh intervened and asked the customer to calm down and leave the premises, the situation escalated rapidly. In a sudden outburst of violence, the accused allegedly attacked the shopkeeper. During the scuffle, he grabbed Ranjit’s right hand and bit his middle finger with such force that the tip was completely severed.

In addition, the attacker reportedly bit and severely injured two fingers on Ranjit’s left hand. Shop employees, along with Ranjit’s son, managed to restrain the accused before the situation worsened further.

Ranjit, who was bleeding profusely, was immediately rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused has been identified as Laxmidhar Mangal Malik. Police have taken him into custody, registered a case against him, and formally placed him under arrest. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and any additional factors behind the violent incident.

In April 2024, a man bit off the fingers of a shopkeeper after a dispute over Rs 50 while purchasing a frock in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

The incident occurred when a shopkeeper, Shivchandra Karwaria, who sells clothes at a garment shop said a customer approached his shop to buy a frock. He had purchased a frock and went away.

The next day, the man returned to the shop and told Karwaria that the frock he purchased was small and said he wanted a bigger size. The shopkeeper told him that he would have to pay another Rs 50 for a larger frock.

Soon after, an argument broke out between the duo over Rs 50 more needed to be paid for the larger-sized frock. During the altercation, the man then bit off the top finger of Karwaria's left hand. He also injured his son by biting him as well.

--IANS

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