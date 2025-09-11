Blind robbery case cracked: Delhi Police nab three accused within 48 hours

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) In a swift action, Delhi Police on Thursday solved a blind robbery case within 48 hours, arresting three accused -- Manish, Anil alias Tinday, and Anil alias Gathiya -- all residents of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines. The stolen mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime have been recovered.

According to a press release issued by the South West District Police, the robbery was reported on the night of September 6. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, stated that around 11.00 p.m., while on his way to work at DTDC Express Limited, Samalkha, he was intercepted and robbed by two unidentified persons near Nisha Nursery, Rajokari Flyover. The culprits fled the scene in an auto.

Upon receiving a PCR call on September 7, the case was assigned to Sub Inspector Shrikant of Vasant Kunj South Police Station. He, along with the beat staff, promptly visited the location and recorded the victim’s statement. An FIR (No. 367/25) was registered under sections 309(5)/3(5)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

A dedicated team was constituted under the close supervision of the ACP of Vasant Kunj and the SHO of Vasant Kunj South. The team meticulously examined CCTV footage from nearby areas, which provided crucial leads. Through a combination of technical surveillance and ground-level intelligence, investigators traced the auto involved in the crime.

The breakthrough came when the vehicle’s driver, identified as Manish, was located and apprehended. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and named his accomplices -- Anil alias Tinday and Anil alias Gathiya, both residents of the same locality.

Subsequent raids led to the arrest of both co-accused. The robbed Vivo mobile phone was recovered from the possession of Anil alias Gathiya, who, as per police records, was previously involved in another case (FIR No. 157/24 under sections 356/379/411/34 IPC at Maidan Garhi Police Station), said Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District.

The accused -- Manish is a Resident of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines; Anil alias Tinday lives in Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines; and Anil alias Gathiya is a resident of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines, and has been previously involved in a theft case

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

jk/dpb