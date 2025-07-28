Blatantly false and misleading: Rajnath Singh rejects Oppn's claims of Op Sindoor pause under pressure

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, dismissed Opposition's claims of halting India's Operation Sindoor under pressure, apparently from Donald Trump's administration, and termed its assertions as "blatantly false and misleading".

Opening the marathon debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister said that India's cross-border strikes were accurate, precise and non-escalatory in nature, and it was meant to serve a specific purpose.

"Operation Sindoor's main purpose was to destroy and decimate terror factories operating from Pakistani soil. It was stopped because the goal of dismantling terror bases and nurseries was achieved," the Defence Minister told the House.

He also said that it was the Indian government which decided to call off Operation Sindoor and there was no pressure from any entity or nation, as claimed by the Opposition and their claims are "blatantly false" and "misleading".

Further elaborating on the strikes within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, the Defence Minister told the House that there was no intention of annexing any part of Pakistani territory, but it was meant to raze the terror infrastructure and punish those who shield and nurture terrorists.

"The purpose was not to kickstart any military war but to punish those shielding and nurturing anti-Indian terror forces on its soil," he emphasised.

Rejecting Opposition's claims of US mediation in forcing an understanding between India and Pakistan, he said that it was at the request of Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) that India agreed to stop its strikes.

"On May 10, the Pak DGMO requested the Indian counterpart and pleaded for relief. It was only after this, that the Armed Forces took the call to stop," he said.

He also added that Operation Sindoor is not over and if Pakistan resorts to misadventure, it will again face the ire of Indian armed forces.

The Defence Minister also told the House about Pakistani Army escalating its offensive on the Indian side with wide range of missiles and drones and also deploying electronic warfare technology on May 10 morning, following which the Indian forces mounted a befitting counter-attack, thereby bringing the enemy to its knees.

Lauding the forces, he said that the Indian defence system and counter-drone system destroyed all incoming projectiles and missiles from Pakistan and not a single military establishment suffered any damage.

"Opeation Sindoor was an exemplary example of tri-services co-ordination, where all three wings of Indian Armed Forces united to teach the adversary a lesson," Rajnath Singh added, amid thumping of desks in the lower House of the Parliament.

