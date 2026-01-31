Blast rips through Trinamool leader’s car in Bengal; TMC, ISF trade charges

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) An explosion rocked a Trinamool Congress leader's car in the South 24 Parganas Kulpi area in the middle of the night, said the police on Saturday morning. The explosion was so powerful that the garage roof was blown off.

However, no one was injured in the incident. Following the incident that took place after midnight, the area has been tense.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the Indian Secular Front (ISF) is behind the incident. On the other hand, ISF claimed that the Trinamool leader had stockpiled bombs in his car for the upcoming Assembly elections, which exploded.

The Police have started an investigation after hearing the allegations from both sides.

According to reports, Kutubuddin Paik is a resident of Chhamanabuni village in South 24 Parganas Kulpi area. He is the booth president of the village. Like other days, Kutubuddin Paik's car was parked in his house's garage on Friday night.

In the middle of the night, locals suddenly heard a loud explosion. They rushed to the spot and saw that the car's windows were shattered and the asbestos roof of the garage had been blown off. The police were informed immediately. Kutubuddin alleged that his house had been bombed before. This time too, the Trinamool leader has pointed the finger at ISF, led by its MLA Nawsad Siddiqui.

The Trinamool leader demanded that the culprits be arrested. "The explosion occurred around 1 a.m. There was a loud bomb blast. People rushed to me and said your garage has been destroyed, and your car has been blown. I came and saw that my shop near the garage and the car were completely damaged. The bomb was planted here. There was a bombing at my house earlier as well. It is the handiwork of ISF and other parties."

ISF, however, dismissed Kutubuddin's allegations, claiming that the Trinamool leader was stockpiling bombs in the area before the elections, and one of those bombs exploded, causing this incident.

"Now the Trinamool leader is trying to shift the blame onto the opposition. In fact, bombs stored in the Trinamool leader's car exploded. The party is trying to save its face," said a local ISF leader.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area and removed the car. They are investigating how the explosion occurred in the car.

The police have not commented on the cause of the explosion. However, the incident has caused tension in the area ahead of the elections.

--IANS

sch/snj/skp