Blast in illegal firecrackers unit in Ghaziabad village, several injured

Masuri, Dec 5 (IANS) A massive explosion occurred in Masuri village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where firecrackers were being illegally manufactured inside a residential property. The blast resulted in the collapse of a portion of the house, leaving a man critically injured.

According to initial reports, firecrackers were being secretly assembled in a rented house when the sudden explosion took place on Thursday. The blast was so powerful that it destroyed a part of the building’s structure, shattering doors and blowing apart the roof, triggering panic in the area.

Residents rushed out of nearby houses fearing additional explosions, as thick smoke filled the area.

Police and emergency teams reached the spot soon after a distress call was received through the helpline number 112. Officials confirmed that a man named Danish, who was making the firecrackers, sustained serious injuries, while a few others in the vicinity received minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.

Authorities stated that there was no significant disturbance in law and order following the incident. The police have begun legal proceedings and are preparing to register a case under the relevant sections related to illegal manufacturing and handling of explosives.

Lipi Nagaich, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Masuri, confirmed the developments.

She said, “On December 4, information was received via 112 about a fire incident in Masuri village under the Mussoorie police station jurisdiction. Upon reaching the spot, it was learned that a person named Danish, who was making firecrackers in a rented house, was injured after a sudden blast and subsequent fire. Further investigation is underway.”

The explosion has once again highlighted the growing concern over illegal firecracker manufacturing units operating without safety standards and licenses. Such unregulated activities not only violate the law but also pose severe threats to public safety.

In India, firecracker production is governed by strict rules. As per Rule 15(4) of the Explosives Rules, 2008, manufacturers must disclose the chemical composition and quantity of explosive substances used. However, there is still no legal requirement to mention environmental or health impacts on packaging.

The Government of India, through Notification G.S.R. No. 64(E) dated January 27, 1992, has prohibited the manufacture, possession, or import of firecrackers containing sulfur mixed with potassium chlorate or any other chlorate. Exceptions are permitted only for scientific research, matchstick production, toy caps, and railway fog signals. Currently, there is no proposal to ban other chemicals used in firecracker production.

