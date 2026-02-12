Blast at Ganeshwar Tirtha Dham in Rajasthan triggers panic; probe underway

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Panic gripped Ganeshwar Tirtha Dham in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday after a suitcase thrown into a pond within the temple complex exploded, triggering chaos among devotees, workers and visitors present at the site.

According to eyewitnesses, two unidentified youths arrived at the religious complex carrying a suitcase and allegedly threw it into the pond shortly before the explosion.

Within moments, a loud blast occurred, prompting those present to run for safety. Restoration and development work was under way near the pond when the incident took place.

Construction worker Suresh Gurjar, who was present at the spot, said the suitcase was blown into pieces due to the force of the blast. Debris struck the pond walls, causing damage, while water splashed out as a result of the impact.

“The blast was extremely loud. Everyone panicked and started running,” he said.

Soon after the incident, personnel from Sadar police station reached the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Police teams collected samples and other material evidence from the scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and temple staff.

As a precautionary measure, the entire Dham complex was evacuated for a brief period. A large crowd gathered outside the premises following the explosion, prompting additional security deployment.

Authorities have heightened security at the religious complex and adjoining areas to prevent any further untoward incidents. Police are conducting searches to trace the suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage from the premises and nearby locations to identify the youths involved.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Mann said, “We have spoken to eyewitnesses and secured the area. The site has been sealed, and forensic teams are collecting evidence. The matter is under investigation, and the exact nature of the explosive material and the motive will be determined after a detailed probe.”

Officials have appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation. Further details are expected once the forensic analysis is completed and the probe progresses.

