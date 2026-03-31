BKU leader Rakesh Tikait alleges detention in Odisha, vows to return to build farmers' movement

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) Rakesh Tikait, farmer rights activist and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) National Spokesperson, on Tuesday, alleged that he and several farmer leaders were detained by authorities in Odisha despite having prior permission by delegations, and asserted that the organisation would return to intensify its outreach among farmers.

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Speaking to IANS in Bhubaneswar, Tikait said the BKU delegation had planned a two-day visit on March 30 and March 31 to meet farmers and understand their issues on the ground.

"Our (BKU's) plan was to come here for two days to meet farmers and understand their problems. The state government had officially given permission to the delegations. However, a day before, all the leaders were arrested, and 14 people were sent to jail while others were left stranded on the roads," the BKU leader added.

He also alleged that he, too, was intercepted en-route and taken to a guest house by state government officials.

"We (BKU delegation) were also picked up midway on the road and brought here, and dropped at the guest house. This is not right," Tikait told IANS, expressing dissatisfaction over the state administration's handling of the situation.

Emphasising the purpose of the visit, the BKU leader said the delegation intended to engage directly with farmers, listen to their grievances, and work towards solutions.

"We want to meet the farmers, listen to their problems, and work towards resolving them. What should have happened is that the officials should have spoken to them and found some solution," Tikait added.

He also indicated that the organisation would not be deterred by the alleged action and would soon return with a more extensive plan.

"We will come here again to this state. Next time, we will come for at least three to four days, and we will go to the district level and visit villages," Tikait said.

He also added that the BKU aims to strengthen its presence in Odisha by mobilising farmers at the grassroots level.

"Here, we will build a movement and an organisation," Tikait said, signalling a broader push to organise farmers and highlight their concerns in the state.

--IANS

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