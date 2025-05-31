BJP's working philosophy inspired by the life of Ahilyabai Holkar: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the BJP’s governance model and working philosophy are deeply influenced by the life, values, and vision of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Jaipur, Shekhawat described Ahilyabai Holkar as “the pride of the nation”, highlighting her legacy in women empowerment, Swaraj, cultural restoration, and upliftment of the marginalised.

“Rajmata worked tirelessly to empower women, restore centres of national pride, and uplift the last person in the social hierarchy through her vision of Antyodaya. Today, the central and state governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working in the same direction,” he said.

Shekhawat called it a matter of pride that on the 300th birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, BJP National President JP Nadda visited Rajasthan and inspired party workers with his vision. “His guidance motivated us to continue walking in the footsteps of Rajmata as we serve society,” he added.

The Union Minister also took part in a Tiranga Yatra from Jawahar Circle to EP, alongside JP Nadda, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and other senior BJP leaders.

Riding in an open jeep, Shekhawat was joined by prominent women leaders who marched ahead holding the Tricolour, while a human chain was formed by women party workers along the route.

Earlier in the day, the minister, along with JP Nadda and other dignitaries, garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT). The leaders also planted saplings on the campus as part of their environmental commitment.

