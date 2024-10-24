BJP's Wayanad LS candidate Navya Haridas files nomination

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): BJP candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Navya Haridas on Thursday filed her nomination papers.

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan was among the leaders who accompanied her during the filing of the nomination.

Earlier in the day, Navya Haridas said that the people of the constituency require a change in the way the politics is being conducted and exuded confidence that this time they will favour the BJP.

"We started the election work a couple of days back. People require a change in the politics. So I think this time they are going to favour the BJP," Navya Haridas told ANI.

She alleged that the MPs who represented the constituency never raised the real issues of the constituency.

"I know Wayanad very well and as a state general secretary of Mahila Morcha, I have visited Wayanad many times. I have been involved with the problems of Wayanad many times. I worked with the people of Wayanad. None of the issues of Wayanad were raised in the parliament. They have never cared about the real needs of Waynad. 10 per cent of the Wayanad consists of tribal population. Their upliftment has never been the consideration of the MPs," she said.

Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Satyan Mokeri on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for imposing bye-elections on the people by vacating the Wayanad seat which he won in the 2024 general election.

Mokeri also said that Congress leaders' talk of a 5-6 lakh majority for its candidate Priyanka Gandhi comes out of the fear they have in the election.

"The Congress is saying they will win by 5-6 lakh majority. this is coming out of fear. The bye-elections were imposed by them. Congress is not speaking politics here," Mokeri told reporters after filing his nomination papers.

"Are they ready for political debate? Rahul Gandhi contested like he was the PM candidate. Right after he won, he gave up this seat and declared another candidate soon," she added.

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination on Wednesday in the presence of top leaders of the party as she embarks on her electoral debut.

She held a massive roadshow before the filing of her nomination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of the UDF participated in the roadshow.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Congress party approved Priyanka Gandhi's candidature on October 15, after the bypoll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13. (ANI)

