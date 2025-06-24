BJP's TN unit set for revamp as Nainar Nagenthiran reaches Delhi for key consultations

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran has embarked on a significant visit to New Delhi to finalise the long-awaited restructuring of the party's state unit.

The reconstitution comes at a critical juncture as the BJP prepares for the upcoming local body elections and begins early groundwork for the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to senior party sources, Nagenthiran's trip is centred around consultations with the BJP's central leadership to finalise a comprehensive list of new state-level office bearers.

The reshuffle will cover key organisational positions, including vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, and in-charges of various party wings.

"The reorganisation of the Tamil Nadu unit is being done with a long-term strategy in mind. We are working to reinforce the party structure from the grassroots to the top, ensuring readiness for the challenges ahead," said BJP leader ANS Prasad.

Nagenthiran, who took charge as state president in April, is reportedly adopting a meticulous and inclusive approach to leadership changes. Party insiders say that he has consulted both state-level leaders and national office-bearers to craft a balanced team that reflects regional diversity, caste and community representation, and organisational competence.

The new team is expected to include a blend of seasoned functionaries and young, dynamic faces. Special focus is said to be on enhancing the BJP’s footprint in southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu - regions where the party believes it can make inroads with sustained grassroots work and better booth-level mobilisation.

Nagenthiran is also expected to meet key figures in the party's central command, including Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and J. P. Nadda, and BJP general secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh.

The discussions are expected to cover not only the organisational overhaul but also the party's broader strategy in Tamil Nadu following the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The sources said the final list of state office bearers will be submitted to the high command for approval during this visit, and an official announcement is likely before the end of June.

With the BJP keen to build on its growing presence in Tamil Nadu, the state unit's reconstitution is seen as a pivotal step in positioning the party for the next electoral battles.

