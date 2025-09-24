BJP’s Rohan Gupta hits out at Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote theft’ claims, says Congress shifting goalposts

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Wednesday took sharp aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter deletions, accusing him of shifting goalposts and engaging in baseless politics to mislead the public.

Responding to Gandhi’s allegations against the ECI for “vote theft,” Gupta said the opposition’s claims had already been exposed. “The Congress held a press conference claiming that 6,018 votes were deleted in the Aland constituency of Karnataka, but later admitted it was only an attempt. If the theft never took place, then what is the issue? This only shows that Congress is manufacturing controversies because it has no real agenda left,” Gupta told IANS.

He said the Election Commission has already clarified the issue of alleged deletions. “Congress is in power in Karnataka. If they are serious, what is their CID doing? Why are they not producing evidence before the authorities?” he asked.

Targeting Gandhi directly, the BJP spokesperson alleged that Congress was indulging in selective politics. “First, they raised the SIR issue in Bihar, then shifted to Karnataka, and now talk of vote theft nationally. Rahul Gandhi keeps changing his goalposts. At a time when their own leaders make comments that sound like appeasement of Pakistan, it is hypocritical for them to lecture the country on trust and democracy,” Gupta said.

Turning to Bihar, he claimed that the opposition was trapped in appeasement politics. “Owaisi ji wrote to the Opposition expressing willingness to join hands, but Congress and RJD never responded. Their ideological contradictions are exposed. Bihar will not vote anymore on caste or appeasement, but on the development achieved under the NDA government. People will not return to ‘jungle raj’,” he asserted.

Reacting to the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna earlier in the day, Gupta said the grand old party was out of touch with reality. “No matter how much they try, the issue of vote theft does not exist on the ground. Even Tejashwi Yadav seems to be distancing himself from Congress. The NDA will win Bihar with a decisive mandate,” he claimed.

--IANS

sas/uk