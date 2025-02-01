BJP's Praveen Khandelwal Optimistic About Relief-Focused Union Budget 2025

New Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal expressed optimism that the Union Budget, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, will prioritize inclusive development and provide relief to the people.

He anticipates provisions in the budget that will boost the country's business and economy, driving growth and progress.

"It is expected that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, keeping in mind his vision of inclusive development, there will be such provisions in the budget which will provide relief to the people and we are hoping that the country's business and economy will take a leap once again ...," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament with Union MoS Pankaj Choudhary and other officials. She will attend the Cabinet Meeting where the Union Cabinet will give its assent to the Budget after which the FM will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the Union Budget.

President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' to the Union Finance Minister. This is a customary sign of wishing good-luck. During their meeting, the Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

On Friday, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament was projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey, tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption. (ANI)