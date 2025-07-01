BJP’s idea of nationalism will be taken to the common man: Ravindra Chavan

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Newly elected president of Maharashtra BJP Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday expressed his determination to fulfil the responsibility of taking the party’s nationalist ideology and the Modi government’s welfare decisions to every corner of the state by reaching out to the common man along with the workers.

In his speech after the announcement of an unopposed election at the state executive council meeting, Chavan said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is my identity because the party has made me. I am ready to do anything for the party.”

Chavan, who took over from the outgoing state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said that it is a big deal that a small worker like him, who comes from a humble family, is given the responsibility of the state president of a big party like the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“This can happen only in the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am grateful to the party for entrusting me with this responsibility,” he added.

“The ideology of the BJP is pure. Despite working day and night for the country, misinformation is spread about the Modi government. To refute this misinformation, we all have to take the work of the Modi government, as well as the MahaYuti government in the state, to the people. Now, keeping the 2029 elections in mind, we have to start preparations from now. Every worker has to resolve to make the Bharatiya Janata Party strong in the state in the coming period,” he said.

Outgoing state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “When I was entrusted with the responsibility of the state president three years ago, I was wondering whether I would be able to fulfil this responsibility or not. However, with the support of Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers in the state, I tried to fulfil this responsibility. The record of registering one and a half crore members was achieved with the cooperation of everyone. Regrettably, the performance in the Lok Sabha elections did not meet expectations. However, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, the maximum number of seats was won in the assembly elections.”

He further said that the party will have to resolve to elect the maximum number of Mayors, Zilla Parishad Presidents and Municipality Presidents by getting 51 per cent votes under the leadership of Ravindra Chavan.

“The workers have to take the public-benefit decisions of the Devendra Fadnavis government to the common man,” he added.

He thanked all the regional general secretaries, office bearers and workers across the state on this occasion.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said that Chandrashekhar Bawankule built the party strong during his tenure as state president and led the party to victory.

“Ravindra Chavan will work with all his might in the upcoming elections and show all the opponents their place,” he expressed.

