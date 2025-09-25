BJP’s Ganesh Gaonkar elected as Goa Assembly Speaker

Panaji, Sep 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Gaonkar has been elected as the new Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday, securing 32 votes and defeating his Congress rival, Altone D’Costa, who received just seven votes.

The election came after the resignation of former Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

The victory of Gaonkar was widely anticipated as the BJP has a clear majority in the assembly. BJP has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

Apart from this, it also has the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while congratulating the new Speaker, expressed confidence that Gaonkar would conduct the Assembly proceedings with fairness.

Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao also congratulated the new Speaker, while stressing the importance of impartiality.

Later, the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader accompanied the newly elected Speaker to the Chair.

Gaonkar, who represents the Sanvordem assembly constituency, had previously served as the Protem Speaker.

Born in Sanguem in December 1958, Gaonkar holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mysore and has been actively involved in state politics and legislative work.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, winning 20 out of 40 seats.

Although one seat short of a majority, the BJP secured support from three independent MLAs and two of the MGP to form the government.

The Congress party had won 11 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got 2 seats.

In September 2022, eight Congress MLAs switched allegiance to the BJP, further strengthening its position.

CM Sawant, who contested from the Sanquelim seat, retained it and continues to lead the state government into its third consecutive term.

--IANS

snj/skp