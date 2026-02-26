BJP's 'Chacha compromised' jab at Nehru, cites 7 instances of 'surrendering' India's interests

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Amid the no-holds barred confrontation and bitter barbs exchange over Congress' 'compromised PM' charge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, stepped up on the offensive and accused India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of compromising and surrendering India's interests, integrity and sovereignty to foreign powers.

"Not Chacha Nehru but Chacha compromised," said BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, taking a caustic swipe at the Congress while also posing seven pointed questions on why India "surrendered and capitulated" before foreign powers, including adversaries like China and Pakistan.

The BJP MP, speaking to press at the party headquarters here, launched a frontal attack at the Congress government under Jawaharlal Nehru and claimed that foreign powers enjoyed unrestrained access to the then Secretariat, putting Prime Minister's office under foreign influence.

Patra alleged that Nehru was the compromised Prime Minister and he surrendered the country and its sovereign interests and hence he deserved to be called "Chacha compromised" and not "Chacha Nehru".

"The mistakes and misdeeds were not unintentional but well-thought out to hurt India's interests," he said.

Patra claimed that the US Intelligence agency CIA had deep influence in the then Secretariat under the then Prime Minister Nehru.

"M.A. Mathaai, one of the most senior officers and trusted aides of former PM Nehru was often dubbed an American agent. In 1960s, KGB agents of Russian agency also infiltrated into former PM Nehru's Secretariat."

"It was said in those decades that any document that foreign dispensations needed were readily available for US and Russia," he claimed and asked as to why were India's interests and sovereignty compromised under former PM Nehru's regime?

"Why India's security was compromised and surrendered before foreign powers?"

Accusing the Nehru dispensation of dismembering India at own's will, Patra asked why areas of strategic interests were given to nations like China and Pakistan.

"During 1954 Panchsheel agreement, he gifted Tibet to China. In 1951, China ramped up infrastructure across the border. The then IB Chief had warned in no uncertain terms that India must step up infrastructure abilities in the region but the warnings were repeatedly ignored," the BJP MP said.

He also added that in 1962, the chain of Army command was put aside and those with family links to the Nehru family were given charge, which resulted in humiliating loss for the forces.

Further questioning former PM Nehru's intent and motive behind such move, Patra claimed, "In 1958, Oman Sultan offered the Gwadar port to India but the Nehru government rejected this offer. This could have been a strategic asset for India but it was compromised by India's first Prime Minister. In 1950 and 1955, the US and Russia offered UN Security Council's permanent membership to India but both time, India declined it. It was at Nehru's insistence that India gave up chance to become a UNSC member."

"An intriguing question comes to mind. Was Nehru bribed by China and Pakistan," he asked, while demanding that in today's era Congress gives convincing answers on litany of charges.

He also claimed that former Prime Minister Nehru also brazenly lied in Parliament on September 27, 1955, that India was never offered the UN Security Council's membership.

The seven questions that Patra posed to the Congress over former PM Nehru included, "Why he (Nehru) gave up Tibet to China? Why IB's warnings were ignored, then labelled as hearsay? Why plebiscite issue was agreed upon in Jammu and Kashmir without public consultation? Why a piece of land in Bengal was handed over to Pakistan? Why a village in Punjab was handed over to Pakistan? As many as 300 square miles in Rann of Kutch was given to Pakistan at whose insistence?"

