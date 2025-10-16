BJP's 40 star campaigners for Nuapada bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 40 senior leaders who will campaign for the party’s candidate, Jay Dholakia, during the Nuapada by-election.

The list includes Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram, Organisational in charge Sunil Bansal, Odisha in charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and co-in charge Lata Usendi, Odisha BJP president Manmohal Samal.

Moreover, several ministers of the state government, BJP MPs and MLAs will also do the campaigning in favour of the BJP candidate Dholakia.

The list includes the Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Baijayant Jay Panda, Dr Sambit Patra, etc.

The party on Wednesday announced Jay Dholakia, son of former minister and senior BJD leader late Rajendra Dholakia, as its candidate for the Nuapada bypolls, which is scheduled to be held on November 11.

Earlier, Jay Dholakia was speculated to contest the by-election on a BJD ticket, following in his father's footsteps. However, in an interesting twist, he joined the ruling BJP on Saturday (November 11).

Dholakia is expected to file the nomination on October 18 instead of Thursday, as reported earlier by the party sources.

Political experts have claimed that the ruling BJP will leave no stone unturned to win the bypoll, which is the first election since it assumed power in the state.

Notably, the nomination process began on Monday, and candidates can file their papers until October 20, the last date for submission.

The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on October 22, and candidates can withdraw their candidature by October 24. The by-election for the Nuapada Assembly seat is scheduled to be held on November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Congress has nominated tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, while the BJD has fielded former Minister Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate.

The Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

