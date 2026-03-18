BJP welcomes proposed UCC Bill in Gujarat; Oppn calls for inclusive approach

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) As the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is likely to be tabled in the Gujarat Assembly soon, the BJP on Wednesday welcomed the development, stating that the implementation of the UCC has long been part of its agenda. However, Opposition leaders have urged caution and sought a consultative approach in the matter.

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Speaking to IANS, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said that the current situation in the country makes it appropriate to implement the UCC.

“The UCC should be implemented considering the present conditions. Concerns such as demographic changes have also been raised, and even the Supreme Court has suggested that it should be brought in,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo reiterated that the UCC has been a long-standing commitment of the party.

“The UCC was part of the BJP’s agenda for a long time. It has already been implemented in Uttarakhand, where we have seen positive results. It is not appropriate to have separate personal laws within one country. A uniform system will ensure equality and justice, particularly for women. This is a progressive step and should be implemented across the country,” he said.

However, Opposition leaders have urged caution and emphasised the need for a consultative approach.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, said that while the UCC has been widely discussed across states, its implementation must be handled sensitively.

“The Supreme Court of India has indicated that the UCC should involve multi-stakeholder consultations and be implemented only after gaining public trust. I hope that whenever it is introduced in Gujarat, it is done without political motives and with an inclusive approach that genuinely benefits the public, especially women,” she said.

On March 17, a high‑level committee established by the Gujarat government to examine the implementation of a UCC in the state, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, handed over a three‑volume draft report to the chief minister, outlining recommendations for a uniform legal framework on personal law matters across all religions and communities in the state.

The report was prepared after detailed studies, visits to districts across Gujarat and extensive public consultations, the committee said.

It aims to address issues including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption under a common legal structure.

Committee members said the draft prioritises equal rights and safety for women and takes into account the state’s geographical and cultural diversity.

In addition to Justice Desai, the committee comprised retired senior IAS officer C.L. Meena, senior advocate R.C. Kodekar, former university vice‑chancellor Dr Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Geeta Shroff.

At the report submission, the chief minister was accompanied by senior government officials.

The committee’s advisor, retired senior IAS officer and former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Shatrughan Singh, was also present.

Uttarakhand has been at the forefront of implementing the UCC in India.

The state enacted the UCC of Uttarakhand Act, 2024, becoming the first in the country to make such a law operative when it came into force from January 27, 2025, after the Bill was passed by the state legislature and received presidential assent.

The committee emphasised that its recommendations are based on careful examination of legal, social and cultural aspects in the state and reflect the views gathered during its consultations with communities and stakeholders.

The draft report has now been formally placed before the state government for further consideration.

--IANS

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