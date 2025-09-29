BJP welcomes India's boycott of trophy from PCB chief; Congress calls it 'bad decision'

New Delhi: The political fallout of Team India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has intensified, with the BJP hailing the move and the Congress calling it a misstep by the government.

Following India’s victory in the Asia Cup final, an unusual scene unfolded during the post-match ceremony. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was present on the presentation stage, was expected to hand over the trophy and medals to the Indian team. However, Suryakumar Yadav and his men refused to receive the awards from Naqvi, reportedly due to his political ties, Naqvi also serves as a Minister in the Pakistani government.

The refusal led to chaos, forcing a halt in the ceremony. Naqvi, visibly agitated, stormed off the stage and exited the stadium with the trophy and medals in hand. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, where the hashtag #TrophyChor began trending, sparking debates across political lines.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma told IANS, “This win is a matter of pride for us. Pakistan always loses to India, but even in defeat, they pretend to be victorious. The way Naqvi walked away with the trophy shows their old habit of not respecting rules. If relations between two countries are strained, then a neutral person should present the trophy. It was not appropriate for the PCB chief to do so.”

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul also reacted and said, “India will always make Pakistan lose, both on and off the field. What our captain did was a strong message. But what’s disappointing is the silence from the INDIA Bloc. There were no congratulatory messages from Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi. Had India lost, they would have been quick to criticise.”

In contrast, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput criticised the government's handling of the situation.

“First, congratulations to Team India. But the BJP has once again shown its double standards. While 'Operation Sindoor' is still ongoing, they allowed the team to play against Pakistan. If they won, the trophy should have come home. It’s the BJP's second wrong decision," he told IANS.

Visuals shared on social media captured Naqvi waiting on stage before being informed of the team’s refusal. After a brief exchange with officials, he was seen walking away with the trophy, which was later retrieved by another event official.

--IANS