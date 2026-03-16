BJP used govt machinery to defeat Grand Alliance candidate in RS polls: Tejashwi Yadav ​

Patna, March 16 (IANS) Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA of using money power and administrative machinery to influence the outcome of the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, following the alliance's defeat.​

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Tejashwi Yadav, national working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleged that several MLAs were prevented from voting.​

“BJP used its money power and government machinery and did not allow our four MLAs to cast their votes. This is the real face of the BJP,” Yadav said.​

He stated that the Grand Alliance had entered the contest despite having fewer numbers.​

“We knew the Mahagathbandhan had 35 MLAs, which meant we were short by six votes, while the NDA was short by three. Despite this equation, we decided to fight. I will continue to fight against the ideology of the BJP,” he said.​

Yadav added that five MLAs of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and one MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supported the alliance.​

“Had our MLAs not betrayed us, we would have won. The issue regarding the absence of our MLAs will be addressed later,” he added.​

RJD leader A. D. Singh also alleged that horse-trading took place during the election.​

“We have lost despite having the numbers to win. Horse-trading has taken place among our MLAs,” he said.​

Meanwhile, Rajesh Ram, the Bihar state president of the Indian National Congress, claimed that three Congress MLAs were abducted and kept under house arrest using government machinery.​

“They were not allowed to cast their votes,” Ram alleged.​

Founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Mukesh Sahani, also criticised the BJP, alleging that four Mahagathbandhan MLAs were obstructed from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.​

Speaking to journalists in Patna, Sahani said the alliance had more than the required 41 votes, but the BJP allegedly used money power and influence to prevent MLAs from exercising their franchise.​

“The BJP neither believes in democracy nor respects the Constitution. Its only aim is to remain in power by any means,” he said.​

Sahani further alleged that money power was also used during the previous Bihar Assembly elections and claimed similar tactics were used again in the Rajya Sabha polls.​

He said that when the NDA fielded five candidates, concerns arose that attempts would be made to influence MLAs through financial inducements and administrative pressure.​

“BJP leaders and NDA candidates are engaging in horse-trading to win this democratic election, which is a criminal offence,” Sahani alleged.​

Sahani also claimed that four MLAs from his own party had previously been poached by the BJP.​

He appealed to public representatives to respect the trust voters placed in them and not compromise their principles for financial gain.​

--IANS

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