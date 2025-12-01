BJP urges TN to back PM Modi's 'let us learn Tamil' initiative, participate in Kashi Sangamam

Chennai, Dec 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide appeal to promote Tamil learning and to ensure the state’s active participation in the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

In a statement issued on Monday, BJP State Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the Prime Minister’s vision — encouraging every citizen of Bharat to learn Tamil — should be embraced wholeheartedly in Tamil Nadu as well.

Referring to the latest edition of PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prasad noted that the Prime Minister had extended a warm invitation to the people across India to take part in the fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam beginning December 2 in Varanasi.

During the broadcast, PM Modi described the festival as a “beautiful confluence” of one of the world’s oldest living languages, Tamil, and one of the world’s most ancient cities, Kashi.

He urged citizens from all states to “come to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and learn Tamil,” highlighting the event’s core theme: 'Tamil Karkkalam (Let us learn Tamil)'.

Prasad said the Tamil Nadu Government must seize this opportunity to showcase the antiquity, cultural richness and linguistic pride of Tamil to visitors from across the country.

He urged the Chief Minister to send a team of Tamil scholars and experts to the event and to create systems within the state that make Tamil learning accessible to all non-Tamil speaking groups residing in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP spokesperson also referred to other key themes highlighted in 'Mann Ki Baat', including the role of youth in nation-building, advancements in India’s space sector, and the success of Gen-Z innovators who developed drones capable of navigating a Mars-like environment as part of an ISRO-led competition.

PM Modi, he said, had praised these achievements as symbols of a rising and confident Bharat. Building on this, Prasad appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to collaborate with the Union Government to establish a state-of-the-art Drone Technology Park in the state.

Such a facility, he said, would help nurture Tamil Nadu’s youth talent and elevate the state’s contribution to India’s drone innovation ecosystem.

“The BJP is fully prepared to work with the Tamil Nadu Government for the state’s progress and technological advancement,” he added.

--IANS

