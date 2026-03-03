BJP urges Kerala Guv to clear Malayalam Language Bill​

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 (IANS) State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday urged the Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar to grant assent to the proposed Malayalam Language Bill, describing it as a measure that would reinforce Kerala’s cultural identity and strengthen the self-respect of its people.​

Chandrasekhar said the Bill would be a landmark step in promoting Malayalam as the primary language of governance.​

He noted that cultural leaders who had recently met the Prime Minister to thank him for officially recognising the State’s name as “Kerala” had also raised the demand for approval of the Malayalam Language Bill.​

According to him, the legislation would further enhance the prestige of both Kerala and Malayalam, giving Malayalis a renewed sense of pride.​

The BJP leader argued that, much as with the formal adoption of the name “Keralam,” ensuring that government orders, official documents, and public services are available in Malayalam would significantly improve communication between the administration and citizens.​

Such a move, he said, would make governance more transparent, accessible, and effective, while naturally increasing public participation in government processes.​

He added that strengthening Malayalam in official domains would also deepen the younger generation’s emotional connection with the language and foster greater awareness of the State’s cultural heritage.​

At the same time, Chandrasekhar cautioned against viewing the move as exclusionary.​

Making Malayalam the primary official language should not come at the cost of marginalising other languages, he said.

​English and Hindi, among others, remain crucial for the educational and professional advancement of Kerala’s youth.​

He emphasised that the interests of linguistic minorities must be safeguarded before the law is implemented.​

Calling for a calibrated rollout, he said concerns could be addressed through well-defined rules, a phased implementation plan, a robust translation mechanism, multilingual support where required, and special provisions for border districts.​

