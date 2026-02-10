BJP undermining J&K's progress, says NC leader

Jammu, Feb 10 (IANS) J&K's ruling National Conference (NC) MLA and spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Tuesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining the UT's progress and development.

Sadiq accused the BJP of pursuing policies that have undermined the political, social, and developmental interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that instead of focusing on development and stability, the BJP has adopted an approach that has pushed the region towards uncertainty and institutional weakening.

"The BJP has acted more as a force of disruption than development in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that the party’s political strategy has caused long-term damage to the region’s democratic framework.

The NC leader also criticised the Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Kumar Sharma of the BJP, stating that his remarks reflect a lack of understanding of the ground realities of Jammu and Kashmir.

"He speaks without grasping the complexities of the region and the challenges faced by its people. Such statements neither help governance nor contribute to constructive political discourse," Sadiq said.

He maintained that irresponsible political rhetoric only diverts attention from pressing public issues and weakens efforts aimed at addressing the genuine concerns of the people.

The NC and the BJP have been at loggerheads with each other ever since the Omar Abdullah-headed government took office in J&K in October 2024.

The ruling NC has been demanding restoration of statehood, maintaining that the elected government has limited powers in the Union Territory.

The BJP supports restoration of statehood to J&K, but maintains that the same should be the decision of the Union government after taking an overall view of the security situation.

Power for maintenance of law and order, police and transfers of IAS/IPS officers is vested with the Lt Governor, while all other departments, including Finance, Planning, Revenue, Education, Forests, PWD, Medical Education, Health, Social Welfare, etc., are under the elected government.

