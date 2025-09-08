BJP trying to destabilise Mamata govt through violence, but failing: Shiv Sena-UBT

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Amid a political storm triggered by controversial remarks from Trinamool Congress leader Abdur Rahim Boxi, the Shiv Sena-UBT on Monday has come out in strong support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilise the state government by orchestrating violence and unrest.

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey alleged that the BJP has consistently tried to create turmoil in West Bengal but has failed each time, thanks to the people's unwavering support for Banerjee’s leadership.

This comes in the wake of a viral video in which Boxi, the Trinamool's Malda district President, is seen threatening to "pour acid" down the throat of anyone speaking against migrant workers from Bengal. The remarks were reportedly made during a public meeting in Malatipur on Saturday night.

"I strongly resent the abominable comments made by a BJP MLA," Boxi is heard saying in the clip.

"How dare he insult our Bengali citizens who leave the state in search of work? I caution him—I will pour acid into the throat of anyone making such statements to silence them."

Responding to the controversy, Dubey told IANS: "In West Bengal, the BJP repeatedly tries to destabilise Mamata Banerjee's government by instigating violence and clashes. But they always fail. BJP sends their top leaders, makes tall promises, and creates chaos, but the people of Bengal are politically aware and stand firmly with Mamata Banerjee."

He further said that Banerjee has consistently worked to preserve Bengali identity, promote culture, and drive development in the state.

"In contrast, the BJP is identified with acid attacks, bombings, and firing. The public will not be affected by their drama and will defeat them in the elections. The government is capable of handling law and order," he added.

Commenting on the upcoming Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9, Dubey noted that while the NDA has numerical strength, the Opposition remains hopeful.

"The election will see MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha casting their votes. NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan appears to have the numbers, but opposition candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy is in a good position. Many MPs are being reached out to. Politics is the game of possibility. Remember the 2022 election? This time, things may not go exactly as predicted. It’s important to contest elections—victory or defeat is part of democracy," he said.

Dubey also took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the full-page 'Deva Bhau' advertisements published across major newspapers, featuring him paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The opposition has alleged misuse of funds and questioned the source of the money.

“These crores-worth ads are all over TV and newspapers. Shockingly, they don’t even mention the name of the printer or publisher. Is the Chief Minister promoting himself, or is someone else behind it? If real work had been done, people would talk about it on their own,” said Dubey.

He slammed the timing of the ad blitz, pointing out poor infrastructure during the ongoing Ganpati festival.

"Instead of fixing roads and investing in public welfare, the focus is on expensive PR campaigns. This behaviour is unbecoming of a Chief Minister who enjoys a full majority. Whether he spends money on publicity or public service, the truth is, the people are not impressed."

