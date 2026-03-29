BJP to win Assam’s Silchar seat with huge margin, claims Tripura CM Manik Saha

Silchar (Assam), March 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a decisive victory in the Silchar constituency in southern Assam in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Addressing an election rally at Kirtania Ground on Satsang Ashram Road in Silchar, Saha said the BJP candidate, Rajdeep Roy, is certain to win by a “huge margin.”

The Tripura Chief Minister sharply criticised the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), calling it a “corrupt government,” and contrasted it with the BJP-led administration at the Centre under Narendra Modi. “People have faith and trust in the Prime Minister. Under his leadership, the country is moving forward on the path of development,” Saha said.

Recalling political developments in Tripura, he said the BJP had ended what he described as “35 years of misrule” by the Left Front. “The turning point came in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. That change is now being reflected here as well,” he added.

Saha also noted that elections to the TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) and a by-election in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district are due, calling them crucial for the state. Despite these engagements, Saha said he attended the Silchar rally in response to party supporters.

“Coming to Silchar feels like coming to Agartala. Many people here share close ties with Tripura,” he remarked. The Chief Minister further informed that Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to campaign in the region.

Criticising past governments, Saha said that before 2014, the country faced uncertainty and security challenges. “We witnessed corruption during the Congress and UPA rule, both at the Centre and in Assam. In contrast, the current government emphasises transparency and good governance,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the Northeast, Saha said the Prime Minister has described the region as “Ashtalakshmi” and stressed that India’s growth depends on the development of its northeastern states.

He also pointed to the Centre’s Act East Policy as a key driver of regional progress.

Several BJP leaders, including Silchar MP Parimal Shukla Baidya, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty and Nihar Kanti Das, and former district president Bimalendu Roy, were present at the rally.

Rajdeep Roy, BJP candidate in the Silchar Assembly constituency, is a former Lok Sabha member and a party observer for Tripura. The BJP fielded Roy, replacing sitting MLA Dipayan Chakraborty.

--IANS

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