BJP to observe ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' on Aug 14: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Aug 2 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will observe August 14 as ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ and will actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 15 across Rajasthan.

He said the party will work to ensure the national flag reaches every household on Independence Day.

Reflecting on the tragedy of the Partition, Rathore said, "Millions were affected by the horrors of Partition just a day before India gained independence on August 15, 1947. Countless people lost their lives, and many were forced to abandon their homes and live as refugees."

The BJP, he said, will pay tribute to those who endured the trauma and rebuilt their lives with resilience and determination.

“Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas reminds us of the pain, courage, and sacrifice of those countless victims. Today, we must pledge never to allow the thread of national unity, integrity, and brotherhood to break,” he added.

Regarding the Independence Day celebrations, Rathore said BJP workers would lead the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by distributing the national flag to every home.

He appealed to citizens to hoist the Tricolour with pride, regardless of political ideology, emphasising that the national flag belongs to every Indian.

Rathore said that Ashok Gehlot should forget Manesar, but when he continues to refer to it, it shows he still holds onto those memories.

“And if I become emotional remembering the horrors of Partition, will Sachin Pilot forget being called ‘useless’? Such language should not be used against one’s own colleague.”

He criticised the Congress for jailing innocent people and spreading false narratives like “saffron terrorism.”

He also condemned alleged conspiracies against RSS leaders, calling them deeply unfortunate.

Rathore emphasised the need for regular revision of the electoral roll, stating, “Only Indian citizens should decide the future of India. Outsiders like Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, or even someone from Italy must not be allowed voting rights. If Rahul Gandhi seeks power by counting on outsiders, it’s unjust. Voter rights must remain exclusive to Indian citizens. Names of non-citizens will be removed - what’s the need to create a fuss about it?”

Reiterating the BJP’s guiding philosophy, Rathore said, “The BJP operates with a ‘nation first’ approach. Our mission is to build a fear-free society, uphold unity, and promote harmony among all communities.”

He encouraged people to read books like ‘Azadi Aayi Aadhi Raat Ko’ to better understand the nation’s history and learn lessons to strengthen national unity.

--IANS

arc/dan