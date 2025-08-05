BJP to launch agitation over Punjab’s land pooling policy: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday demanded the immediate scrapping of the land pooling scheme and said the BJP would launch a state-wide agitation to protect the interests of farmers.

Chugh said the Modi government is committed to protecting farmers, adding a “state-sponsored conspiracy to loot farmers’ land in the name of development to help realtors” would never be accepted. Chugh said, “This is not a policy, it’s a betrayal. Farmers know exactly what this scheme is -- an official tool to snatch their ancestral lands. Let the Mann government hear this loud and clear: we will not let them grab even an inch of Punjab’s farmland.”

Exposing the hypocrisy of the Bhagwant Mann government, Chugh added, “No promise has reached the ground. Loans haven’t been waived. Jobs haven’t reached the youth. The MSP (minimum support price) guarantees are missing. All that’s flourishing under AAP is lawlessness, corruption, and false promises.”

He further said that the land of Punjab’s farmers is sacred -- like a mother -- and any attempt to forcibly acquire it without consent is nothing short of dacoity.

“This is not development. This is coercion under the garb of progress. We will fight this battle on the streets, in the courts, and among the people. Punjab will not be handed over to land sharks and political contractors,” Chugh said.

He accused the Mann government of acting like middlemen for real estate mafias, betraying the very farmers who voted for change but were delivered betrayal. However, state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has clarified that the land pooling scheme is farmer-friendly and based on mutual consent.

“Not a single inch of land will be forcibly taken from any farmer. Whether to give land or not is entirely up to the farmers' will,” Minister Cheema told the media here.

--IANS

vg/dan