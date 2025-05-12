BJP to launch 10-day nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' from May 13 (Ld)

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undertake a 10-day 'Tiranga Yatra' across the country from May 13 to May 23.

This nationwide campaign aims to connect with citizens and highlight the achievements of 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the massacre in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

The main objective of this Yatra is to reach out to every citizen and inform them about the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Senior BJP leaders and ministers will lead the Yatras in various regions. The campaign will be coordinated by prominent party leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, and others.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by BJP National President, J.P. Nadda, in New Delhi on Monday.

Senior party leaders and office-bearers attended the meeting, where strategies were discussed to communicate the operation’s achievements to the public and counter any misinformation being circulated across the country.

As part of the outreach, BJP workers will organise 'Tiranga Yatras' in various parts of the country. These events will see the participation of Union ministers, Members of Parliament, elected representatives, and party functionaries at all levels.

The yatras are aimed at invoking national pride, honouring the armed forces, and reinforcing public support for the government’s decisive actions on national security.

Sources within the party said the campaign will focus on underlining the bravery of the Indian armed forces and the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation.

The BJP also plans to address the “misleading narratives” surrounding the operation and provide factual details about the mission and its objectives.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian government on May 7, following the brutal massacre of tourists and one pony operator by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

The operation targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, which were identified based on Intelligence inputs.

The government said the precision strikes led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists. Officials described the mission as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible,” emphasising that it was carried out in line with India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

--IANS

skp/rad