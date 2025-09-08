BJP to hold second day of MPs’ workshop today ahead of Vice Presidential polls

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The BJP is holding the second and final day of its two-day workshop at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium within the Parliament House complex for party MPs on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The session is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All BJP Members of Parliament have been directed to attend the workshop, which aims to provide strategic guidance and consolidate party messaging ahead of the high-stakes Vice Presidential vote.

The workshop follows a significant day on Sunday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a rare gesture by attending the session and choosing to sit in the last row among fellow MPs.

During Sunday’s session, the workshop unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the Centre’s sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms recently approved by the GST Council on September 3. These reforms are being described as one of the most substantial overhauls of India’s indirect tax system since the introduction of GST in 2017.

As per the new structure, only two main slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent -- will remain, while a higher 40 per cent rate will be applied to sin goods.

Officials stated that the revised structure is aimed at increasing disposable income for ordinary citizens, which in turn is expected to stimulate consumption and boost economic growth.

Several essential items, including groceries, footwear, textiles, fertilisers, and renewable energy products, will now become cheaper under the revised slabs.

Goods that were earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent have largely been shifted into the two primary categories, thereby easing the financial strain on households.

The reforms follow through on PM Modi’s Independence Day promise of easing the tax burden on the middle class.

--IANS

rs/