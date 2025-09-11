BJP to highlight national policies during ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from Sep 17 to Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a nationwide Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) to be observed from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, up to October 2, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Announcing the initiative at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal said the fortnight would focus on taking government welfare schemes to the poor, promoting cleanliness, ensuring water supply, and driving environmental protection campaigns.

Yadav said that PM Modi has consistently underscored the importance of public service and social reforms, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.

“Today, across the country, even in remote rural areas, arrangements for clean drinking water and sanitation facilities have been ensured. Because of the Prime Minister’s sensitivity towards protecting nature, India is also moving forward globally in environmental conservation,” he noted.

He added that October 2 marks the birth anniversaries of both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. “To remember these two great leaders and reinforce the resolve of Swadeshi, the BJP has organised special programmes during the Pakhwada,” Yadav said.

Bansal underlined that the fortnight would reflect the BJP’s commitment to service-oriented politics.

“The idea is that in political life, programmes should embody service, creativity, and dedication. From the Prime Minister’s birthday until Gandhi Jayanti, the BJP, along with central and state governments, will conduct a series of welfare and awareness activities,” he said.

The Seva Pakhwada will include activities highlighting the government’s flagship programmes, environmental initiatives, and outreach to marginalised sections, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision that politics is meant to serve people, particularly the poor and downtrodden.

Earlier this week, the BJP also announced 'Namo Yuva Run' at 75 locations to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday, in which one million youth will join an anti-drug campaign in a nationwide fitness and social awareness initiative -- the 'Namo Yuva Run’ -- to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17.

The mega event will be held across 75 locations in India on September 21, with more than one million young participants expected to run simultaneously.

--IANS

sas/skp