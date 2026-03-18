BJP terms Noida airport a 'turning point' for Uttar Pradesh, NCR

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh on Wednesday asserted that the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar will be a turning point for Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

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Singh told IANS: “It will become a new connectivity route for all of North India.”

He further added, “As far as accidents are concerned, there have not been any unpleasant incidents this time, which reflects the control under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s law and order management.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath, on Wednesday, while addressing an event in Lucknow, said a request has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar on March 28.

He said, “For connectivity in the country, especially air connectivity, today there are 16 domestic airports in Uttar Pradesh and four international airports. Also, the fifth, which will be the biggest international airport in the country, is coming up at Jewar. We have sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting its inauguration on March 28.”

Adityanath further added, “Imagine the growth that will take place in Uttar Pradesh after this airport is built. The state will also achieve economic development. With this airport, the state government will earn Rs 1 lakh crore income.”

Notably, Adityanath was earlier presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Government of India to the Noida International Airport (NIA).

The Noida International Airport, being developed in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, is a major greenfield airport that will connect the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh with major cities across India and the world.

The airport is being developed with world-class facilities, combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality.

The development of the airport is planned in four phases. In the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal building have been constructed, with an annual capacity of approximately 12 million passengers. In the second phase, the capacity will be expanded to 30 million passengers. With further expansion in the third and fourth phases, the total capacity is targeted to reach 70 million passengers annually.

--IANS

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