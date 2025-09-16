BJP supporters have no respect for Constitution, SC: KTR on Waqf

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that BJP supporters have no respect for the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

He slammed the BJP supporters for their reaction after BRS welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

"As expected, some BJP bhakts are rattled by the BRS Party welcoming the Supreme Court's interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. They respect neither the Indian Constitution nor the orders of the apex court!" KTR said in a post on 'X'.

The BRS leader also criticised the BJP leaders, calling them hypocritical.

"Let me remind them of their shameless hypocrisy. Barely five months ago, 26 innocent civilians were massacred in a Pak-sponsored terror attack. Yet, the ruling BJP has no qualms about our national team playing cricket with the very country that is sponsoring terrorism on our soil. This, even as the victims' families have registered strong protests against this inhuman betrayal," KTR said.

"Unlike your chest-thumping brand of pseudo-nationalism, BRS is truly nationalist in letter and spirit. For us, nationalism means treating every Indian equally, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. It means knowing the fine line between nationalism and jingoism," the BRS leader added.

KTR on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act. He said BRS consistently voiced concerns against the contentious provisions of the Act, which, under the guise of progressiveness, propagated polarisation and threatened the communal harmony of our nation.

"We fought against the problematic clauses of the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning how one decides who is a Muslim or how a government official can arbitrarily determine ownership of Waqf properties," said KTR. "There are numerous such issues with the Act that could fuel divisive politics."

The former minister said that BRS has always strived to protect the communal fabric of the nation, prioritising unity and strength over politics. In the Rajya Sabha, BRS fought with all its might against the Act's problematic provisions. The party will continue to fight for the values of a strong and united India whenever required, he said.

--IANS

ms/svn