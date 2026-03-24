BJP steps up preparations to make Noida International Airport inauguration a landmark event

Noida, March 24 (IANS) The BJP has stepped up preparations to ensure that the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, along with a massive public rally, turns into a landmark event.

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Senior party leaders have assigned specific responsibilities to office-bearers and grassroots workers, calling for coordinated efforts to make the programme a grand success.

On Tuesday, state BJP president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, along with State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh, held a key review meeting in Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar) with party functionaries and public representatives.

The meeting focused on finalising the blueprint for the inauguration ceremony and the proposed rally, reviewing logistics, public outreach strategies, and responsibilities at various organisational levels.

Leaders present in the meeting emphasised that disciplined execution and active participation of workers would be crucial to ensuring a smooth and impactful event.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is moving steadily towards the vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, highlighting significant strides in infrastructure, digital growth, industrial expansion and welfare initiatives. He noted that the Jewar airport project would mark a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh, boosting economic growth across North India, generating employment, and attracting global investment.

Dharmpal Singh stressed that the strength of the party organisation lies in its cadre and urged workers to intensify outreach efforts down to the booth level to ensure maximum public participation for the inauguration ceremony.

Party leaders also directed that comprehensive arrangements be made for attendees, including security, parking, drinking water and other essential amenities, to ensure a seamless experience.

Meanwhile, construction of the Noida International Airport in Jewar has reached its final stage, with authorities aiming to position it among the country’s most modern aviation hubs.

A key highlight of the project is its architecturally distinctive main entrance, inspired by the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

Designed around the theme of Brijghat on the banks of the Ganga, the gateway integrates traditional motifs, intricate carvings and cultural elements reflective of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand.

Beyond serving as an entry point, the structure is expected to emerge as a major visual attraction, offering visitors a strong first impression of India’s cultural ethos.

--IANS

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