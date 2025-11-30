BJP steps up 2026 Assembly election strategy in TN, intensifies ground work

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the BJP has intensified its groundwork across the state, aiming for a strong performance by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP State Secretary and former Yuva Morcha president Vinoj P. Selvam said the party’s organisational machinery is now fully active, working systematically towards the goal of an NDA victory.

According to him, BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran has already appointed in-charges, conveners and co-conveners for every Assembly constituency. This follows a major round of restructuring across the organisation, with new district presidents, new office-bearers, and fresh appointments for all morchas and cells.

“The party has been completely revitalised and is functioning with renewed energy,” he said.

On whether new political parties are likely to join the NDA ahead of the polls, he noted that the political landscape in Tamil Nadu remains fluid.

“We still have four to five months before elections. Politics is full of surprises till the last minute. When parties that want to defeat the DMK begin focusing on strategy and alliances, new alignments can definitely emerge,” he added.

When asked about seat-sharing and the BJP’s electoral targets, he said the number of seats the party will contest will be finalised after discussions between the BJP’s election working committee and its AIADMK counterpart. “I cannot predict the exact number, but our goal is to win every single seat we contest,” he said.

On the major themes the BJP and NDA would take to voters, he stated that exposing the “failures and shortcomings” of the DMK government would be the primary plank.

“This election must mark the end of the DMK’s rule. It is dangerous for democracy when a corrupt, dynastic party continues to grow stronger,” he said.

Responding to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s claim at the Rising TN seminar in Coimbatore that his government has attracted investments 2.5 times higher than the AIADMK era, the BJP leader said such claims remain unproven.

“There is a saying -- the pumpkin in the book won’t help in the curry. Many DMK announcements are like that. There is no visible benefit for people on the ground,” he remarked.

Selvam also accused the DMK of presiding over a deteriorating law and order situation. “Look at the official statistics on murder, robbery and sexual assault cases since the DMK came to power. The figures speak for themselves. The DMK regime has become synonymous with kaattaatchi (anarchic rule),” he said.

On the rise in alleged encounter deaths in Chennai and other parts of the state, he said the killing of accused persons during investigation was “completely unacceptable”.

“Criminals must be punished under due process, but they are still entitled to the benefit of doubt,” he added.

Asked whether he would contest the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP leader said the decision rests entirely with the party high command. “I have no personal preferences. I am now in charge of the Thyagaraya Assembly constituency and working to ensure an NDA victory there. I will work with full commitment wherever the party assigns me,” he said.

--IANS

aal/dpb