BJP State Executive meet in B'luru on Feb 19; Union Minister Shekhawat to inaugurate

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that the party’s State Executive meeting will be held on Thursday (February 19) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Read More

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the meeting, which is expected to be attended by more than 1,250 delegates, Vijayendra said.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting preparations at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds, he said representatives from across the state would begin arriving from 8.30 a.m. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 9.45 a.m., he added.

Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai are expected to participate. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, V. Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, along with MPs, MLAs and Members of the Legislative Council, will also attend the meeting, he said.

Vijayendra noted that by-elections are due in Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies, and the possibility of a by-election in Bagepalli is also strong.

He further said elections to the Legislative Council, Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and other local bodies are due in the coming months, terming the next six months as an “election season” for the party.

In this context, he said, comprehensive discussions would be held on strengthening the party organisation and preparing for the upcoming electoral challenges.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led government, which is nearing three years in office, has failed to meet public expectations and claimed that people are disillusioned with its performance.

He said discussions would be held on strategies to counter what he described as a corrupt, anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-youth government, and resolutions would be passed during the executive meeting.

Vijayendra also said that farmer leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has completed 50 years in public life. He credited Yediyurappa with playing a key role in expanding the BJP’s presence from urban centres to rural areas across Karnataka, from his early days in the Jana Sangh to his leadership in the state.

In recognition of his contribution, Yediyurappa will be felicitated during the meeting in the presence of senior party leaders, he added.

He described Yediyurappa as a source of inspiration for party workers and said that the efforts of senior leaders, including late Ananth Kumar and others, had helped the BJP establish itself firmly in the state.

The future course of the party’s organisational strategy will also be discussed at the executive meeting, Vijayendra added.

--IANS

mka/pgh