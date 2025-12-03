BJP slams TN govt order over Thiruparankundram clash; demands judicial probe

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) BJP National Co-in-Charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, has come out strongly against the Tamil Nadu government over the chaos surrounding the traditional Karthigai Deepam lighting on Thiruparankundram Hill, demanding a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting High Court judge into the entire sequence of events, including the alleged lathi-charge on devotees.

Reddy accused the DMK government of adopting “selective and disproportionate restrictions” against a centuries-old Hindu ritual upheld peacefully by devotees for generations.

“The police action on innocent devotees is unacceptable. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent explanation. A judicial probe is essential to restore faith in the administration,” he said.

The controversy escalated after the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department appealed a judicial order that had initially allowed the ritual lighting atop the sacred hill.

Following this, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed to block devotees from performing the traditional Deepam lighting, triggering widespread outrage and scenes of confrontation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the police resorted to force to disperse worshippers who attempted to proceed with the ritual.

Video clips circulating on social media showed agitated devotees raising slogans, alleging state interference in a religious practice deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

Civil society groups and legal experts have also raised questions about the rationale behind the government’s sudden hardline approach.

While acknowledging that the state is bound to implement court orders and maintain public order, they noted that its actions must remain consistent, proportionate, and respectful of the constitutional guarantees under Articles 25 and 26, which protect the freedom of religion and the rights of communities to manage their own religious affairs.

Several Hindu organisations echoed these concerns, stating that the intervention appeared excessive and inconsistent with how similar issues are handled across other religious communities.

They argued that such selective enforcement undermines the confidence of devotees and risks creating the perception of religious bias.

As public pressure mounts, political observers say the government will likely have to issue a detailed clarification to address the growing unrest and reaffirm its commitment to secularism and constitutional values.

--IANS

aal/dan