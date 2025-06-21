BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over Gaza, Iran remarks; AIMIM extends support

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday hit out at Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her criticism of India’s “silence” on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Iran. However, the AIMIM backed Sonia Gandhi’s stance, further intensifying the political divide over India's foreign policy posture in West Asia.

The political row erupted after Sonia Gandhi penned an article titled “It is still not too late for India’s voice to be heard” in a newspaper, in which she strongly criticised the PM Modi government's response—or lack thereof—to the escalating crisis in Gaza and the recent tensions involving Iran.

In her op-ed, Sonia Gandhi accused the government of “abandoning India’s long-standing and principled commitment” to a peaceful two-nation solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

She wrote: “New Delhi’s silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions. This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values.”

Reacting to it, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam told IANS: “I think Sonia Gandhi doesn’t understand foreign policy. Either she is unaware, or she is deliberately trying to benefit one particular group. India’s role is crystal clear — we are for peace. PM Modi has always played a constructive role in global diplomacy. Where was Sonia Gandhi when the 26/11 attacks happened in Mumbai? She was silent then. Now, she’s suddenly an expert on international affairs.”

BJP leader Tuhin Sinha also lashed out at the Congress.

“Congress should stop preaching foreign policy. Just yesterday, Iran opened its airspace for an hour so that thousands of Indian students stranded there could return. Iran is our friend, and so is Israel. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India doesn’t take sides during conflict — we stand firmly for peace.”

He added, “We followed the same neutral stance during the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Congress is simply trying to appease its conservative vote bank. Priyanka Gandhi even went so far as to call Israel a genocidal state, which is completely contrary to our national policy.”

Sinha further accused the Congress party of “historical hypocrisy.”

“This is the same party that embarrassed India internationally. Remember when former PM Manmohan Singh was humiliated in Sharm-el-Sheikh? Now the same Congress wants to give foreign policy lessons? Let’s not forget, when Nawaz Sharif was PM of Pakistan, he even called him 'Dehati Aurat.' Congress maintained silence even when Indian interests were compromised.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan supported Sonia Gandhi’s concerns and called for greater transparency in India’s foreign policy.

“I respect Sonia Gandhi; she is a respected figure, though I’m not her spokesperson. But the point is, we must stand with those who genuinely support India.”

Pathan offered a stark critique of Israel, saying, “Believe me, come what may, Israel is never going to stand by India. If a crisis arises, Israel will repeat its past behaviour and flee. They are traitors, killers of workers, mass murderers. Why should we blindly support them?”

He added, “What harm has Iran done to India? Iran has always maintained a stable relationship with us. It’s time India clearly states its position. Our foreign minister and foreign secretary must clarify — what is India’s stand on Israel and Iran? This ambiguity is not serving the youth or the nation.”

--IANS

jk/dan