BJP slams Lalu Prasad Yadav for ‘insulting’ Ambedkar

Patna, June 17 (IANS) Former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family of “insulting” B.R. Ambedkar and questioning the credibility of Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion from the family.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is ill. But his family members and supporters were there when a photograph of BR Ambedkar was placed near his feet? They must apologise for this insult.”

Referring to Tej Pratap Yadav’s ouster from the Yadav family and party for six years, Choubey dismissed it as an eyewash.

“The expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav is just an eyewash. Where was Lalu Yadav’s morality when his daughter-in-law was thrown out of the house? She was the granddaughter of the man who once taught Lalu politics,” he said, referencing Tej Pratap’s former wife Aishwarya Rai and her grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai, former Bihar Chief Minister.

When asked about Khan Sir's criticism of Operation Sindoor, he said, “He (Khan Sir) was seen abusing Pakistan in many clips. If he is now criticising PM Modi over Operation Sindoor, he should remember that it was a stern response to terrorism originating from Pakistani soil.”

Choubey also took a jibe at Congress for its alleged foreign stance.

“Congress is sometimes with Gaza and sometimes with ‘Baza’. They have lost all respect. This Congress will bid farewell to the country along with Gaza-Baza,” Choubey said.

In response to Congress’s demand for PM Modi’s resignation following the Ahmedabad air crash, Choubey blamed the technical fault and defended the Prime Minister.

“The pilot tried to manage the technical issue but couldn’t. Congress has no moral right to question anyone. Today, Rahul Gandhi walks around with the Constitution in hand — the same Constitution he has violated time and again. He is the real ‘killer’ of the Constitution,” Choubey said.

When asked about PM Modi’s ongoing visit to Canada and its potential impact on bilateral ties, Choubey exuded confidence, “It’s natural. Our Prime Minister is the hero of India. Today, the world cannot afford to ignore India.”

--IANS

ajk/dan