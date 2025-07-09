BJP slams Kejriwal’s Nobel Prize claim, suggests ‘global corruption award’ instead

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after he claimed that he deserves a Nobel Prize for governance. The BJP responded by sarcastically suggesting that Kejriwal deserves a "Global Corruption Award" instead.

Kejriwal, while addressing a public gathering in Mohali, Punjab on Tuesday, said, "We worked tirelessly despite constant hurdles during our tenure. I feel I should receive a Nobel Prize for governance and administration for what we achieved in Delhi while under the oversight of the Lieutenant Governor."

Reacting strongly to the remarks, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari told IANS, “Kejriwal should get just one award — for global corruption. His style of functioning has become a case study in misgovernance. If there were a global competition for corruption, he would emerge as the undisputed winner. He is the only sitting Chief Minister who has gone to jail on corruption charges and still refused to resign.”

Bhandari further said, “The people of Delhi have already given him a fitting reply by voting him out. Now, he's in Punjab’s ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ frustrated and disconnected from reality. Meanwhile, the people are happy with Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the work being done by Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Development is back on track. Kejriwal’s Nobel Prize remark is nothing more than a reflection of his desperation.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “What exactly does Kejriwal want a Nobel Prize for? For the liquor scam, the school scam, the Jal Board scam, the Yamuna cleaning fraud, or the Mohalla Clinic scam? The country deserves an answer.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who has often accused the central government of using the Lieutenant Governor to obstruct AAP’s initiatives, reiterated his stance during the Mohali rally. He alleged that the BJP deliberately used the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to sabotage the AAP government’s projects.

“You’ll be shocked to know that five Mohalla Clinics were demolished by bulldozers under BJP-ruled MCD. We fought so hard to build those clinics. What did they gain by destroying public health infrastructure?” Kejriwal asked the gathering.

He also blamed the ruling party for the deteriorating conditions in Delhi over the past four months, after the AAP’s administrative powers were curtailed and the BJP came to power.

“Today, the people of Delhi are realising what they have lost. Mohalla Clinics are shutting down, free medicines and diagnostic tests in hospitals have stopped, and garbage is piling up everywhere. This is what BJP has done,” Kejriwal added.

--IANS

jk/rad