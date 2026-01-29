BJP slams Karnataka govt's newspaper ads against VB—G RAM G

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Taking objection to advertisements released by the state government in all major dailies across Karnataka against the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Bill, 2025, the BJP has alleged that the government is leading the state towards anarchy.

Read More

The BJP further alleged that the government is attempting to pit the people of the state against the Central government.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra made these accusations while addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday, along with Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

Vijayendra stated, “We condemn the act of the state government for issuing advertisements against the Centre-enacted law VB—G RAM G."

"It is an unpardonable crime that the state government is trying to pit the people against the Centre,” he alleged.

He alleged that the advertisements contain false information and claimed that public money has been misused to issue them instead of party funds.

Vijayendra said the government should instead issue advertisements highlighting the achievements of Minister Priyank Kharge in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolio. “Instead, they are claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is insulting Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

The Congress leaders have no moral right to speak about Mahatma Gandhi, Vijayendra said, alleging that they are unable to mobilise funds for their guarantees and are hiking liquor licence fees. “Do they have any right to speak about Mahatma Gandhi?” he questioned.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed the Karnataka government is spending public money for its own publicity. “It has published advertisements in all newspapers against the VB—G RAM G Act enacted by the Centre,” he said.

He alleged that the advertisement carries Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph on one side and that of a common man on the other, calling the act of publishing such an advertisement wrong. “They have no right to publish advertisements against a Central Act,” he said.

Ashoka stated that once a Bill is enacted into law, the state government has no right to oppose it. “They should have raised objections before the enactment of the law in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Ashoka said Mahatma Gandhi had recommended the dissolution of the Congress party after Independence.

The Congress leaders did not dissolve the party and instead indulged in corruption, he alleged. “The MGNREGA scheme was used to loot money. This was stated by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also said that MGNREGA funds were misused,” Ashoka alleged.

“Publishing statements that Mahatma Gandhi never made is an insult to him. We will launch a protest against this in the House along with the JD(S),” Ashoka said.

--IANS

mka/rad