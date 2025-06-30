BJP slams DMK govt over custodial death in TN's Sivaganga, demands CM Stalin's accountability

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, on Monday, launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government over the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, demanding that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin take responsibility for what he described as a series of suspicious actions by the police.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, he said, "I speak today not as BJP's State President or Opposition leader, but on behalf of a grieving mother who lost her son."

He asked pointed questions to Chief Minister Stalin, whom he called the "Police Minister," over the circumstances surrounding Ajith Kumar's death in police custody.

"Why was Ajith Kumar not produced before a Magistrate within 24 hours of arrest? Why was he taken to a temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department for questioning?" BJP leader Nagendran asked.

Quoting allegations from Ajith Kumar’s brother, the BJP leader claimed the young man was brutally assaulted at multiple locations, including behind a temple office, and was forced to consume water laced with chili powder.

"Why was he left unconscious inside a police tempo van for four hours instead of being taken to a hospital immediately?" he asked, alleging deliberate negligence.

BJP leader Nagendran also suggested that political interference might have played a role, alleging that a person linked to the Secretariat pressured district police to target Ajith Kumar.

"Why was the body taken to a private hospital in Madurai after government hospitals refused to conduct an examination?" he asked, questioning the transparency of the post-mortem process.

The BJP leader criticised the DMK government for merely suspending six police personnel without charging them with murder.

"If this isn't custodial murder, what is?" he said, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

BJP leader Nagendran also added that more than 24 custodial deaths have taken place under the DMK government, accusing the Chief Minister of remaining silent while the police acted with impunity.

"Is the Chief Minister willing to take moral responsibility for this horrific pattern of custodial deaths, or will he continue to remain a mute spectator?" he said.

He demanded that CM Stalin address the public immediately and ensure accountability, warning that the BJP would continue to raise its voice until justice was served.

