BJP slams Congress over protests, alleges 'hooliganism' and insult to national icons

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Saturday, accused the party of indulging in "anti-national theatrics", disrespecting India's cultural symbols and misusing protests for political gain, while alleging that its leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had repeatedly insulted national icons and traditions and spread misinformation against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to IANS, Poonawalla criticised the Congress over a recent shirtless protest, alleging that its party leaders had compared the act to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The Congress Party was initially shirtless, but now it has become characterless, tasteless, shameless, pointless and brainless. They even compare their hooliganism to Mahatma Gandhi, which is extreme audacity," he said, adding that such protests were against the values of India.

He also accused the Youth Congress workers of attempting to disrupt a national event, claiming the party's leadership had endorsed their actions.

"The way Youth Congress hooligans acted against India at the AI Summit, trying to damage the event -- we thought the Congress Party would show some sense, but by supporting these actions and comparing them to Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh, it became clear that whatever they did was at Rahul Gandhi’s direction," Poonawalla alleged.

Targeting Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he claimed a recent viral video showed her disrespecting Assam’s traditional ‘Gamosa’.

He also referred to an earlier incident involving Rahul Gandhi, alleging disregard for the cultural symbol at an official reception.

"These two siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) harbour strong dislike for the Northeast, especially Assam," he said, accusing the Congress of disrespecting the culture and traditions of the region.

Poonawalla also attacked Rahul Gandhi over ongoing legal matters, alleging he had made defamatory remarks about the RSS.

"Rahul Gandhi is one of the biggest liars in the country and the world. He has lied about Savarkar and now about the RSS, for which he repeatedly has to appear in court," he claimed, adding that the Congress leader would appear before a court in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi in connection with a defamation case.

The BJP Spokesperson’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions between the BJP and the Opposition INDIA Bloc over recent Indian Youth Congress' shirtless protest and public statements.

--IANS

sn/khz