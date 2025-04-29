BJP slams Congress over 'Gayab' jibe, calls it "objectionable", alleges links with terror group

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid the political row over Congress's 'Gayab' jibe, which allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders have slammed the Congress, condemning the act and drawing alleged links with terrorist organisations.

BJP MP Nishkant Dubey accused the Congress party of attempting to "separate the head and body" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned its alleged links with the terrorist organisation "Ghazwa-e-Hind".

Taking to X, Dubey posted a screengrab of Congress's post, which had the word 'GAYAB' written over an image of a kurta pyjama and black footwear and captioned it 'Jimmedariyo ke Samay-Gayab' (During the time to take responsibility-Missing), along with a photo by "Ghazwa al-Hind" with "There are two groups of my Ummah whom Allah will protect from the fire: a group who will conquer India and a group who will be with 'eesaa ibn maryam'," written over a destroyed structure of Hindu deity Lord Shiva.

"Congress has been trying to separate the head and body of Honourable Prime Minister Modi for years. Now, the Congress party, tell us what your relation with the terrorist organisation Ghazwa al-Hind is? Is the same person tweeting on both?" Dubey wrote on the post.

https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/1917090408167051503

Haryana Minister Anil Vij also addressed the Congress post, calling it "objectionable".

"They have made a very objectionable tweet that hurts the heart of every Indian. This is the time to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every Indian should pledge that we are with Narendra Modi..." Vij said.

This came following Congress's jibe at Prime Minister Modi for his absence in the all-party meeting to address the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people.

Earlier today, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed the Congress party, claiming that it was acting in coordination with Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari claimed that the post was endorsed by a former minister from Pakistan, suggesting a 'jugalbandi' between the Congress party and the external influences.

"The Congress party is taking its orders from Pakistan. The same tweet of the Congress party was quote-tweeted by the former minister of Pakistan. So today it has become clear before the country that a 'jugalbandi' is going on between Congress and the deep state of Pakistan," Bhandari said.

He further stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India would respond strongly to any threat from Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

