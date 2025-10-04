BJP signals no tickets for family members of party leaders in Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, top BJP leadership has signalled a strong stance against dynastic politics, with party sources indicating that family members of sitting MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will not be given tickets this time.

According to a senior BJP functionary, the move aims to reinforce the party’s ideology of opposing Pariwarwad (dynastic politics) while also reassuring grassroots workers that their chances for candidature are not limited by a lack of political lineage.

“BJP is a cadre-based party. Many ordinary booth-level workers have risen to top posts, and this decision is meant to further strengthen that culture,” the source said.

At the same time, the BJP is also considering fielding some sitting MPs in the state polls — a strategy aimed at maximising the NDA’s prospects.

The party has drawn inspiration from Rajasthan, where senior leaders like Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore contested and won Assembly seats.

The BJP is eyeing a repeat of its spectacular 2010 performance, when it contested 102 seats and won 91 with an impressive strike rate of around 90 per cent.

The NDA has set an ambitious target of 225 seats this time, hoping to cause jitters in the opposition camp.

BJP’s trajectory in Bihar shows sharp fluctuations — 55 seats in 2005, 91 in 2010, 54 in 2015 (when it contested against the JDU-RJD Mahagathbandhan), and a recovery to 74 seats in 2020.

Party insiders point out that since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP’s organisational strength has expanded significantly in the state.

Currently, the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar is in power, with what party leaders describe as strong backing from the Centre, giving them confidence in another emphatic showing in 2025.

The election date in Bihar will be announced any time from now.

A meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) was held in Patna on Saturday, where the representatives of 12 political parties of Bihar were present. They gave their suggestions regarding the election.

