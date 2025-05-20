BJP should act, make MP minister Vijay Shah step down over Col Qureshi remarks: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday called on the BJP to take decisive action by asking Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah to step down from his post for his derogatory remark on Army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges against Shah, whose comments have been described by legal authorities as communal and inflammatory. While the court provided a temporary stay on Shah’s arrest, it directed him to fully cooperate with the investigation.

The controversy stems from the minister's inflammatory remark referring to Colonel Qureshi as the "sister of terrorists", a statement that sparked widespread outrage and led to legal proceedings. Since the Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against him on May 14, Shah has notably avoided public appearances.

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed dismay over the lack of internal party accountability.

"It would be a welcome move if the BJP - the party that empowered him - acted against him," she said.

"The High Court took suo moto cognisance and found the initial FIR to be diluted. Even the Supreme Court reprimanded him. Yet, instead of showing moral leadership, the BJP remains silent. Ministers who insult our brave Army officers must face consequences. If the BJP wants to send a unified message to the country, they must ask Shah to resign."

In contrast, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam offered a more measured response.

"The minister did apologise, admitting his statement regarding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was wrong. While I believe the government must respect judicial processes and act accordingly, I also think he deserves a bit of benefit of doubt for showing remorse," Nirupam told IANS.

In the hearing on Monday, a bench led by Justice Surya Kant expressed strong displeasure at Shah’s conduct and dismissed his apology. “He must face consequences. Let the law take its own course,” said the bench, emphasising the gravity of the minister’s statement.

The BJP leader has been booked under Sections 152 (Acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1)(b) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, or other similar characteristics) and 197(1)(c).

The opposition Congress has also amplified calls for Shah’s removal, accusing the BJP of sheltering a minister whose remarks have not only embarrassed the state government but also disrespected the armed forces.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Shah had reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir's Pahalgam. "PM Modi is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson," Shah had said.

The distasteful remarks against Colonel Qureshi, the Indian Army officer who briefed the media throughout Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, sparked nationwide outrage. Following the incident, the Minister apologised from the "bottom of his heart" and said he respects the armed forces and mentioned Colonel Qureshi as "sister".

