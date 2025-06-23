BJP, Shiv Sena hail evacuation drive from war-hit Iran, under Operation Sindhu

Patna, June 23 (IANS) As Indian government intensifies efforts to evacuate its citizens from conflict-hit Iran and Israel, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders on Monday hailed the move as a significant diplomatic and humanitarian achievement, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the safe return of Indian nationals.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Modi government’s decisive actions.

“When war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi ensured the safe evacuation of Indians. Now, with thousands of Indians stranded in Iran amid growing tensions, the government has again stepped up drive to evacuate. Under ‘Operation Sindhu’, Indians are being brought back safely. PM Modi also carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ to give a fitting reply to Pakistan. This is a big achievement,” Shinde said.

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy echoed similar sentiments.

“Evacuating Indian citizens from Iran under Operation Sindhu shows India's strength. This isn’t the first time—it's a continuation of previous successful operations. Whether in Ukraine or elsewhere, PM Modi has shown that he not only protects citizens within India but also ensures their safety abroad during crises. Only global powers can execute such operations, and India, under PM Modi’s leadership, is proving its strength,” Rudy said.

Meanwhile, the Operation Sindhu has so far facilitated the return of more than 1,700 Indian nationals.

The evacuation comes amid escalating conflict in the region. The Israel-Iran war erupted after Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” last Friday, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. The situation escalated further on Sunday when the United States joined the offensive, striking Iran’s key nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—marking the first such US attack on Iranian soil since the 1979 revolution.

--IANS

jk/mr