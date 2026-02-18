BJP sets 50 per cent vote share target in Upper Assam ahead of Assembly polls

Guwahati, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday set an ambitious target for party workers, asking them to secure at least 50 per cent of the total vote share in the state.

Addressing a party organisational meeting, Nabin said the BJP must aim to cross the 50 per cent vote mark this time, reflecting the growing public trust in the party’s governance and development agenda. He stressed that achieving this target would require disciplined organisational work and close coordination between party leaders and grassroots workers.

Focusing specifically on Upper Assam, the BJP president said the party has taken a firm resolve to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes in the region. “Our goal is to win all 26 Assembly constituencies across eight districts of Upper Assam,” he said, calling upon party cadres to work with renewed energy and commitment.

Nabin highlighted that Upper Assam has traditionally played a decisive role in the state’s political landscape and asserted that the BJP’s development-oriented policies have created a strong foundation in the region.

He urged workers to take the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam to the people, particularly highlighting infrastructure development, welfare schemes, employment generation and peace initiatives.

He also underlined the importance of booth-level management, voter outreach and effective communication to counter misinformation and strengthen the party’s connect with the electorate.

“Every worker must consider themselves responsible for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots,” he said.

Senior state leaders and party office-bearers were present at the meeting, where discussions were also held on election preparedness, organisational expansion and strategies to consolidate voter support across different sections of society.

The BJP has been in power in Assam since 2016 and is seeking another mandate, banking on its governance record and organisational strength.

With the party leadership setting clear electoral targets, the coming months are expected to witness intensified political activity across the state, particularly in key regions such as Upper Assam.

